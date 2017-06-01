This clever case mod is a PC stored in a giant plastic sphere

It takes selfies, responds to voice commands and turns around to look for you.

Components
computex-17-inwinbot-mod.jpg

 Aloysius Low/CNET

In Win's Winbot looks like it dropped out of a giant gachapon vending machine. But while a gachapon machine dispenses plastic bubbles filled with toys, this one's got a powerful PC inside.

Inside, the Winbot is no slouch. It comes loaded with an Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card and a 1,250W power supply from In Win. 

But the Winbot isn't just out to impress with its specs. It can respond to voice commands and gestures. It's also good for selfies and can take a shot of you with its built-in cameras.

It's a beautiful machine, and deserves a spot on our gallery of the best Computex case mods.

img-20170531-110858.jpg
17
