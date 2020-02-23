Netflix

Optimus Prime, Megatron, Starscream, Ratchet, Bumblebee and the rest of the Autobots return in the new animated series Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege, debuting soon on Netflix.

The new trailer, which launched at New York Toy Fair on Saturday, shows the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their home planet Cybertron.

But to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark -- the source of all life and power on Cybertron -- that would reformat all Autobots, finally unifying everyone on the planet.

Chapter One, titled Siege, has six 22 minute episodes, complete with a new Japanese anime look and style. Transformers veteran F.J. DeSanto (Transformers: Titans Return) serves as showrunner on the series.

The series voice talent cast includes Jake Foushee (Optimus Prime), Jason Marnocha (Megatron), Linsay Rousseau (Elita-1), Joe Zieja (Bumblebee), Frank Todaro (Starscream), Rafael Goldstein (Ratchet), Keith Silverstein (Jetfire), Todd Haberkorn (Shockwave, Red Alert), Edward Bosco (Ultra Magnus, Soundwave), Bill Rogers (Wheeljack), Sophia Isabella (Arcee), Brook Chalmers (Impactor), Shawn Hawkins (Mirage), Kaiser Johnson (Ironhide), Miles Luna (Teletraan I, Cliffjumper) and Mark Whitten (Sideswipe, Skywarp).

Originally published Feb. 23, 8:36 a.m. PT.