Even Spider-Man works from home in this coronavirus-quarantine movie parody

With theaters and other venues temporarily closing, movies delayed and many people working from home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus , it shouldn't come as a shock that superheroes like Spider-Man are also doing their part by self-isolating.

On Sunday, director Spider-Man director Jon Watts posted a photo on his Instagram taken by Dorklord Collectibles. In the image, Spider-Man sits at his desk wearing his more comfy and less high-tech superhero suit, complete with goggles.

"Stay safe everyone!!" Watts captioned the photo.

Watts knows a thing or two about how Spider-Man might act during a coronavirus quarantine. Watts directed all of the MCU Spider-Man solo movies, including including Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far from Home.

Spider-Man won't be chained to his desk for long. According to Spider-Man actor Tom Holland, Spider-Man 3 will start filming in July, as long as there are no further coronavirus-related delays.