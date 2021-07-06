In Succession season 3 trailer, the epic father-son battle ratchets up

HBO screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Expect plenty more scheming and back-stabbing ahead for the Roy family. A dramatic new trailer for Succession season 3 dropped Tuesday, and it's clear the dysfunctional clan won't be sharing group hugs anytime soon.

Are you part of this family or not?@Succession returns this fall on HBO Max. #Succession pic.twitter.com/4cLZu34snK — HBO Max (@hbomax) July 6, 2021

Season 2 of the HBO series ended with a stunning twist, as Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) betrayed father Logan (Brian Cox) in a calculated, gasp-inducing power play. "This is the day his reign ends," Kendall said of the family patriarch at a press conference where the son was expected to take the fall for crimes committed at the family global media and hospitality empire Waystar RoyCo.

"He's our dad, but he was going to send me to jail," Kendall tells his siblings. "He'd do the same to all of us."

The season 3 trailer suggests the battle between Kendall and Papa Roy will ratchet up to Shakespearean levels, and the whole family will get pulled into a game of twisted loyalties, as it always does.

"Ask yourself, do you want to be on the side of good or evil?" Kendall can be heard saying. It seems he may be talking to sister Shiv (Sarah Snook), who responds, in that straightforward Shiv kind of way: "If I back you against dad, you would need to let me take over."

Season 3 of the Emmy-winning show will premiere this fall, though HBO has yet to specify a date.