In Vader Immortal II, Darth Vader is a really mean Mr. Miyagi

ILMxLAB

We all had that one teacher who still sends shivers down our spine. But even the meanest teacher could learn a thing or two from Darth Vader. In new Star Wars virtual reality experience Vader Immortal 2, the Dark Lord of the Sith is here to teach you a few tricks.

I met with the creators of the game and watched the first few minutes on Friday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. There's no release date yet for Vader Immortal -- Episode II and the footage isn't available online, but I can tell you it looks insane.

The full title of the game is Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series -- Episode II. In this VR sequel, you meet a powerful and strong Lord Vader who's taken a liking to you and wants to personally train you in the ways of the Force. I know, both awkward and amazing, right?

The game picks up right where Vader Immortal: Episode I left off. You've mastered combat with a lightsaber, and now it's time to learn to use the Force in combat. You get to sharpen your skills in the Lightsaber Dojo II that not only forces you to fight with a light sword, but also master using the Force to move and grab and throw things with just a simple motion of your hand. Best of all, you can hurl your lightsaber at enemies and have it return to you like a boomerang.

At D23 I talked to Jose Perez III, a senior experience designer at ILMxLAB, and Ben Snow, who directed the game. They discussed how the galaxy's greatest villain shapes up as a teacher.

"It's good to hang out with Vader," said Snow. "He can't really be a Yoda-like mentor to you. He's going to be more the bad dad or the hard-ass coach that chucks a medicine ball at you."

To which Perez replied that Vader is like a really mean Mr. Miyagi from The Karate Kid.

This is a developing story.