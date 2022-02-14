In 'Nope' Trailer, Daniel Kaluuya Saddles up for Jordan Peele's New Nightmare

Nope. Just nope. Jordan Peele's next movie looks creepy as hell in the first trailer -- and it also looks like a mash-up of a western and a horror movie in the ad which saddles up during the 2022 Super Bowl.

Nope is set to premiere July 22, opening in theaters. The film follows a Black-owned Hollywood horse training outfit that descends into darkness, as various rural folk (and some of those colorful waving inflatable tube guys) cast their eyes to a sinister menace clouding the sky overhead...

The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, so memorable in Peele's 2017 directorial debut Get Out. He's joined by Keke Palmer and Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun in what looks like a rodeo suit and cowboy hat.

Peele shared the trailer early Sunday ahead of the big game, accompanied by the cryptic comment: "What's a bad miracle?"

Announcing the title back in 2021, Peele tweeted a poster showing a dark cloud hanging over a town.

Previously best known as part of comic double act Key and Peele, writer and director Peele had a huge horror hit with Get Out, which earned him an Oscar for best screenplay. He followed it up with Us, another horror thriller, and a revival of creepy classic The Twilight Zone.