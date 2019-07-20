Damon Lindelof beefed up HBO with The Leftovers, and now he's making it smile with Watchmen. A new trailer for the writer's TV series sequel of sorts to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel snuck up on San Diego Comic-Con, despite the absence of a panel.
The masks, the vigilantes, Ozymandias -- they're all familiar to fans of the graphic novel, but Lindelof isn't exactly adapting it. Well, at least that's what he implied in an open letter to fans: instead of retreading "sacred ground," he's going to remix it. That means whatever happened in the Watchmen graphic novel really did happen. The Comedian and Rorschach are dead. The TV series is an original sequel set in the Watchmen world, where new masks and new characters will take the stage.
Regina King plays Angela Abraham, Jeremy Irons plays an older Ozymandias, Jean Smart plays Agent Blake -- and that's pretty much all we know about the new cast of characters. A war seems to be in the cards between vigilantes and the police, who -- twist! -- have also jumped on the mask-wearing bandwagon.
Watchmen is set to arrive on HBO sometime in the fall of 2019.
Originally published July 20, 11:15 a.m. PT.
All the songs from Big Little Lies season 2 so far: Sufjan Stevens, Portishead, Donna Summers and Patti Smith are among the artists underscoring the Monterey Five.
Our biggest Stranger Things season 3 WTF questions: Hawkins is full of loose ends, but there are even more mysteries lurking far further from the city limits.
Discuss: In new trailer for HBO's Watchmen, Dr. Manhattan tips his blue hand
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.