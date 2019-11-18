Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) takes the pilot's chair of the famed Millennium Falcon in a new photo from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker shared by Entertainment Weekly on Monday. And he looks a little ... shocked? Startled? Stunned? Who knows what Poe, Chewbacca and Finn are seeing in front of the Falcon?

The magazine doesn't reveal what's causing the astonished look on Poe's face, but it does confirm it's his first time flying the ship that's forever associated with Han Solo and Chewie.

In a short video interview included with the photo, Isaac notes that his character and the other Rebels start the new film in a tough situation. "They're desperately seeking for allies throughout the galaxy, and (they've had) no luck," he says.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Official Trailer (2019)

And when asked about the relationship between Finn (John Boyega) and Poe, one that numerous fans wish would turn into a romance, he's pretty positive about it. Isaac says there's a "deep, deep connection" between the two characters as well as between himself and Boyega.

"Ultimately, they believe in each other and they're a team," he said, noting that the story "holds that potential" for a romantic relationship.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 worldwide, with previews Dec. 19.