In new Netflix Space Force trailer starring Steve Carell, 'space is hard'

Netflix

The US Space Force may be a brand new branch of the military, but it's already getting the parody treatment.

Netflix's comedy Space Force will debut on May 29, and the second teaser trailer, which landed Tuesday, reveals spacesuits, scientists, at least one prototype lost to an explosion and cute animals in zero gravity.

Steve Carell plays four-star general and decorated pilot Mark R. Naird, the newly appointed head of the US Space Force who may not have the firmest grasp of astrophysics. The plot is pushed by a desire to get humans back to the moon while also "achieving total space dominance."

"It has always been my dream to start something from the ground up, but space is hard," Naird tells a panel of legislators. That gives of them one of them an idea: "May I suggest that become the new Space Force motto?"

An earlier teaser showed Naird's unexpected appointment, complete with snickering over the very concept of a Space Force. It doesn't get too deep in the storyline, but there are hints of conflicts between the military members and scientists.

Carell is joined by John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow of Friends fame, Jane Lynch from Glee and Jimmy O. Yang of Silicon Valley.

So far, all indications are that Space Force will be a blast.

