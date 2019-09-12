Funko

Funko has a knack for making video game, comic book, movie and TV characters look extra cute with overly-stylized toy versions. Now Avengers: Endgame characters are getting adorable versions of their Marvel multi-universe selves with a new line of Funko toys.

Thor gets to eat pizza, Korg plays video games and Professor Hulk waves a taco. Captain America holds a broken shield and Mjolnir, Iron Spider has a nano gauntlet, and Captain Marvel has new hair.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame could have been very different

But most notably, bad guy Thanos (with his gauntlet) looks so adorable I just want to hug him. And you really shouldn't try to hug Thanos when he can snap your life away.

The new toys don't have a release date yet, but chances are these will be fun collectibles for anyone who digs Avengers, or superheroes holding pizza slices and tacos.