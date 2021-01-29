Stormchaser Films

Some films get lucky, with their debuts timed to mesh with the cultural zeitgeist. Oliver Stone's Wall Street in 1987. Barry Levinson's Wag the Dog in 1997. Now, in 2021, there's Me You Madness, the tale of a hedge fund manager and serial killer, just in time for all the GameStop stock nuttiness.

A Reddit-driven jump in stock prices for retailer GameStop and movie chain AMC has led to movie-worthy drama over who gets to influence the stock market, a tale that has entangled stock trading apps like Robinhood. It's also put a spotlight on hedge funds and how they make money.

Triple-threat Louise Linton wrote, directed and starred in Me You Madness, described as a comedy-thriller. It co-stars Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl) as a thief and potential serial killer victim. A new trailer released on Thursday is full of expensive cars and sharp knives.

Linton plays hedge fund manager Catherine Black. "She lives a life of luxury having an architectural dream house in Malibu, exclusive designer fashions, fast cars, and exquisite jewelry," reads the movie description. "She has no need for a man except to satisfy her natural serial killer instinct, literally."

Linton is know for her horror roles in Cabin Fever and Intruder and as the wife of former US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, who worked under the Trump administration. Mnuchin had been a hedge fund manager, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to the premise of Me You Madness.

Me You Madness will be available for streaming on demand in the US on Feb. 12. It may just be the perfect film for its time now that everyone in the world seems to know what a hedge fund manager is.