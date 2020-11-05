Lego Star Wars Holiday Special trailer sees Rey meet Baby Yoda

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special got its first trailer on Thursday, revealing how Rey will time-travel through major events in the saga, including Luke Skywalker's run on the Death Star and a moment with The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda. The special, which hits Disney Plus on Nov. 17, takes inspiration from the infamously bad 1978 Holiday Special.

It kicks off with Rey and the rest of the heroes celebrating Life Day (Lando gets a sweet cape!) in the wake of The Rise of Skywalker, before the Jedi gets a mysterious crystal that sends her on a cross-timeline adventure.

Read more: The best Star Wars gifts for 2020

The 45-minute special is directed by Ken Cunningham, who previously helmed Lego Jurassic Park and Spider-Man projects, and written by David Shayne, who was behind Lego Star Wars: All Stars.

Between this and The Mandalorian season 2, there's plenty of fresh Star Wars for fans in the coming weeks.