In iOS 7, Siri will ask how to pronounce your name

While Socrates (and his friends Bill and Ted) taught us the only true wisdom comes from knowing you know nothing, it's not a philosophy that's previously been embraced by Apple products. It's heartening, then, to learn that robo-butler Siri is opening its mind in the upcoming iOS 7 update, adding the ability to learn how to pronounce new words.

If you tell Siri a name it doesn't know, according to 9to5Mac, it'll apologise -- another rare occurence for Apple -- and ask for your help, rather like a man forced to admit he's lost, swallow his pride and ask for directions.

The newly humble Siri will then play back two versions of what it thinks you just said. You choose which you prefer, or say the word again and it has another go. It'll remember which you said and use that version in the future.



This is likely to be most useful when you're asking Siri to call or text a contact with a non-English name, something it typically struggles with.

iOS 7 also lets Siri control settings and features such as playing back voicemail, changing the screen brightness or turning on Bluetooth. The update lets you change between a male and female voice too -- we currently have a man's voice here in the UK, while in the US Siri is a woman.

Have you found Siri useless at recognising names? What's the most nonsensical thing it's said to you? Tell me your tales of robot woe in the comments, or over on our artificially intelligent Facebook page.

Image credit: 9to5Mac