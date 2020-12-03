Match

If you were tasked with finding the perfect match for Satan, what traits would you look for in a potential mate? Dark, difficult and demonic might be a good start. Sounds a lot like … the year 2020.

And that's exactly who Satan gets paired with in an amusing new Match ad, called Match Made in Hell and written and directed by Deadpool star and Match board member Ryan Reynolds.

The ad opens with a red-hot Satan (no, literally, he's red) sitting on his fiery throne in hell, looking lonely and scrolling on his phone.

He matches with someone and they meet. "Two zero, two zero?" he asks, confirming he's identified the right woman. "Please, call me 2020," she replies.

The pair (played by actors Aaron Reed and Natalie Roy) bonds over both being from hell, and we get a montage of them sharing all sorts of romantic 2020 moments, like working out together in a closed gym, enjoying a move in an empty movie theater, stealing rolls of toilet paper and snapping pictures in front of a dumpster fire. It's all set to a rerecorded version of Taylor Swift's song Love Story.

"I don't want this year to end," Satan says, in a statement most of us probably would disagree with.

The ad, which has been viewed millions of times, both makes fun of a hellish year and makes it clear finding love -- and happiness -- is possible, even during the suckiest of times. "We just imagined what a '2020 match' would look like and this video was the natural, slightly warped result," Reynolds said in a statement.

As part of the clever campaign, Match even created dating profiles for Satan and 2020, which describes itself as "more of a homebody." As for the scariest thing it's ever done, "I'm still working on it." Uh-oh.