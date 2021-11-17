In exclusive clip from Cowboy Bebop on Netflix, Faye Valentine gets serious

Netflix

Netflix's live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop is almost here, and ahead of its Nov. 19 release, CNET has an exclusive video focusing on femme fatale and tough-talking bounty hunter, Faye Valentine.

In this clip, we see Faye Valentine, played by Daniella Pineda, confronting a scammer who had a role in stealing Faye's identity. This clip is from the fourth episode of the series, Callisto Soul, focusing on Faye Valentine and the crew of the Bebop as they hunt down criminals across the galaxy in 2071.

Along with Spike Spiegel (John Cho) and Jet Black (Mustafar Shakir), Faye is a bounty hunter who travels the galaxy chasing down bad guys for cash. However, Faye's personal story sees her rediscovering her past after awakening with amnesia after being cryogenically frozen. Throughout the season, Faye sees more of her past become clear while helping Spike and Jet chase down criminals.

The original anime, created by Shinichirō Watanabe, debuted in 1998 and became a celebrated series in the years since. It was one of the rare anime shows that received near-universal praise and reached global success, thanks to its stellar blend of sci-fi and classic western genres, and an incredibly catchy jazz-inspired soundtrack. Along with the anime series, there was also a film, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, which also saw a global release.

As I write in my review, "Netflix's debut season of the live-action Cowboy Bebop is not only a fun, thrilling romp that gets the vibrant, soulful gestalt of the original series. It also leaves its own mark in ways that sometimes improves upon the anime from creator Shinichirō Watanabe."

Cowboy Bebop debuts on Netflix starting on Nov. 19.