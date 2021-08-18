World's deepest swimming pool hides vast sunken city 200 feet underwater

GIF by Leslie Katz/CNET

Thought your neighbor's pool with the unicorn floats was fancy? Jump into Deep Dive Dubai, a new indoor diving facility that's 60 meters (197 feet) deep and filled with as much water as six Olympic-size swimming pools.

The diving pool -- named deepest swimming pool for diving by Guinness World Records -- opened to the public at the end of July. "Diving pool" doesn't really do this wild place justice, however. Think of it as a massive underwater world full of subaquatic attractions.

Chief among them is an area made to resemble an abandoned sunken city, complete with decaying buildings, graffiti-covered walls, fully furnished rooms and a sunken car. The 14 million liters of fresh water throughout the giant pool stays at a comfy 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) -- no wetsuits required.

"But I've never dived before," you exclaim in terror. Jarrod Jablonski, director of Deep Dive Dubai, says the facility caters to everyone, with scuba and freediving instructors on hand to guide newbies and plenty of activity in shallower water for those who don't want to go deep. "The pool is equipped with 56 cameras to ensure safety of the divers," the site says.

If you'd rather stay dry, it's also possible to watch the activity from terra firma through large windows or monitors located throughout the facility.

You may see ATMs, working streetlights and a foosball table, but one subaquatic sight you shouldn't expect? Nemo and friends.

"We would rather educate people about the environment and then use the facility as an excellent way to train divers in an environment where they can't damage any of the aquatic life," Jablonski tells CNET's Andy Altman.

Deep Dive Dubai is located about 15 minutes from downtown Dubai and 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport. Dubai, of course, is home to other larger-than-life attractions, including Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world at 828 meters (2,717 feet) high.