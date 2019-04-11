In Disney Plus Frozen 2 teaser, Elsa's not OK

Screenshot by CNET

Elsa is not in a good place.

A clip shown Thursday as part of a presentation for the Disney Plus streaming video service gave us a glimpse of Anna kneeling before Olaf, who says in a worried voice, "I don't think Elsa's OK."

We also hear a voice-over of a troll saying, "You must find the truth."

It's the first clip to feature the actors' voices, with the original trailer featuring only the film's music.

Frozen 2 will head to Disney Plus after its theater and home video release.

Stay tuned for more details from the Disney presentation.