TV and Movies

In Disney Plus Frozen 2 teaser, Elsa's not OK

The tease was part of a presentation for the Disney Plus streaming television service.

disney-plus-UI-tv-app
Screenshot by CNET

Elsa is not in a good place. 

A clip shown Thursday as part of a presentation for the Disney Plus streaming video service gave us a glimpse of Anna kneeling before Olaf, who says in a worried voice, "I don't think Elsa's OK."

We also hear a voice-over of a troll saying, "You must find the truth." 

It's the first clip to feature the actors' voices, with the original trailer featuring only the film's music. 

Frozen 2 will head to Disney Plus after its theater and home video release. 

Stay tuned for more details from the Disney presentation. 

