In Black Widow Super Bowl trailer, Scarlett Johansson packs in the action

Video screenshot by Jennifer Bisset/CNET

A new Black Widow trailer, maybe the most-awaited movie preview of the 2020 Super Bowl, dropped during Sunday's game. Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff faces new trials and tribulations, plus meet-ups with other women trained as Black Widows, in the character's first standalone film. And prepare to dive into her life before she assembled with the fighting force known as the Avengers.

"You don't know everything about me," Romanoff says in the new teaser. "The Avengers weren't my first family." Apparently not, as David Harbour (playing Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian) and the Black Widows prove.

"At some point we all have to choose, between what the world wants you to be, and who you are," a grim Romanoff declares. Prepare to watch her choice unfold on the big screen this spring.

An earlier trailer came out in December, and a special look released in January shared more footage.

The film stars Florence Pugh as Natasha's sister figure, Yelena Belova, who's also credited as Black Widow; Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, another who's credited as Black Widow; and David Harbour as Red Guardian, aka Russia's version of Captain America. Plus, Robert Downey Jr. is rumored to make a cameo as Iron Man.

The film kicks off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow is set to hit theaters worldwide on April 30 in Australia and May 1 elsewhere.

Originally published Feb. 2, 4:09 p.m. PT.