In Bezos phone hack, UN wants answers on Saudi prince's alleged role

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

The United Nations is calling for an investigation after receiving information suggesting that the Saudi Crown Prince was potentially involved in hacking Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' phone.

The statement claimed that the hack was an attempt by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to "influence, if not silence, The Washington Post's reporting on Saudi Arabia."

The UN said Saudi Arabia authorities had shown a pattern of targeted cyberattacks on its political opponents, including Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who the Saudi government murdered.

"The alleged hacking of Mr. Bezos's phone, and those of others, demands immediate investigation by US and other relevant authorities, including investigation of the continuous, multi-year, direct and personal involvement of the Crown Prince in efforts to target perceived opponents," the UN said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, had his phone hacked in 2018 after receiving a WhatsApp message from the Saudi Crown Prince's personal account, according to a forensics investigation by business advisory firm FTI Consulting.

The Saudi Embassy has denied any involvement with Bezos' phone hack, calling for an investigation on the claims.

Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out. — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) January 22, 2020

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

The forensics research found no known malware on Bezos' hacked iPhone, according to the UN. They did find a video file sent from the Saudi Crown Prince's account to Bezos on WhatsApp, but did not find any malicious code on the clip itself.

However, the malware could have been hidden on an encrypted downloader hosted on WhatsApp's media server. The researchers were not able to analyze the contents of the downloader because of WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption.

"It is later established, with reasonable certainty, that the video's downloader infects Mr. Bezos' phone with malicious code," according to the report.

Through cellular data analysis, the researchers found that within hours after Bezos received the video, there was a spike in activity on his phone, siphoning out data from his device at a rate of 29,156 percent more than usual.

The researchers determined that the malware planted on Bezos' phone most likely came from the NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance organization that Facebook is currently suing over alleged hacks targeting WhatsApp.

On November 14, 2019, Facebook confirmed to the researchers that "sending a specifically crafted MP4 [video] file to a WhatsApp user" was a method to install malicious spyware, according to the report.

Gavin de Becker, a private investigator hired by Bezos, publicly alleged since early last year that Saudi Arabia had hacked the Amazon CEO's phone and accessed private information. However, he hadn't previously provided direct evidence of this alleged hack.

De Becker's claims came at the same time Bezos was fighting off an alleged blackmail attempt by the National Enquirer tabloid, which revealed his new relationship with former TV reporter Lauren Sanchez while he was still married to McKenzie Bezos. The couple is now divorced.

On November 8, 2018, MBS's WhatsApp account sent a single photo to Bezos' account, showing an image of a woman resembling Sanchez.

The National Enquirer's reporting included text messages from Bezos to Sanchez; Bezos' investigation into how those text messages leaked helped reveal the alleged Saudi plot. The National Enquirer denied any involvement of the Saudi government in its reporting, instead pointing to Michael Sanchez, Lauren Sanchez's brother, as the source of the texts.

De Becker had said it wasn't clear how much, if anything, the National Enquirer's owner, AMI, knew about the alleged Saudi hack. But, he did mention that David Pecker, AMI's CEO, has ties to the Saudi government and MBS.