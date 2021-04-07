Improve your TV audio by stealing this soundbar for $40 (save $30)

Mpow

"Wait," you say, "a soundbar? Why do I need that?" Because you probably don't realize just how bad your TV's built-in speakers are. For starters, they're necessarily small. They also point straight down, or in some cases back, instead of toward you.

It's criminal to rob your ears of a good experience when your eyes are getting such a treat. (This is the age of 4K, people!) Thankfully, it's cheap to solve that crime, especially today: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller MpowTech has the when you clip the on-page $10-off coupon. Regular price: $70.

Suitable for larger TVs, this 30-inch speaker offers both wired and wireless connectivity. That means if your TV supports Bluetooth speakers, you can pair it with the B6. Otherwise you can connect via optical or stereo cable. The well-designed remote makes it easy to toggle between aux, Bluetooth and optical modes, as it has dedicated buttons for each.

The soundbar can sit in front of your TV, but also comes with wall-mounting hardware.

So how does it sound? I haven't tested the B6, though I've tried other Mpow audio gear and found it to be solid overall. Don't expect miracles for $40, but I'll wager a box of donuts you'll enjoy a considerable improvement over what you're hearing out of your TV. Meanwhile, the speaker earned a 4.3-star average rating from over 800 buyers.

This is without question one of the best soundbar deals I've seen -- and I've seen a lot.

Your thoughts?

Save $7 on the Command tool-free picture ledge (all-time low)

Command

Floating shelves? Love 'em. Putting more holes in my walls? Not a fan. That's why I'm digging this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the , the lowest price on record. It normally runs $20.

Like Command's myriad hooks and similar products, the Picture Ledge relies on double-sided adhesive stickers. That means no screws necessary, yet the shelf can hold up to 5 pounds' worth of photos or whatever. If and when you want to remove it, you just pop it off and then peel away the stickers. (That should be a fully damage-free process, though I've seen it happen where old paint sometimes comes away as well.)

I'm a huge, huge fan of the aforementioned hooks, so I was pretty excited to discover this product exists. That said, I always thought $20 was on the high side for a plastic shelf. At $13, it feels much more reasonable.

