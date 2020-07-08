Amazon

I hope to never touch another router as long as I live. Since deploying an Eero mesh network a few years ago, I no longer concern myself with Wi-Fi or the myriad mysterious settings therein. I have strong signals in every corner of the house, a guest network for visitors and support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz devices. (Some products, like certain security cameras and smart locks, work only with the former.)

Sound good? Then don't miss this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the , a price that includes a free Amazon Echo Dot because doesn't everything? (Yesterday's Insignia Fire TV deal, for example.) This normally sells for $249; it once dipped to $159, but that didn't include the Dot. Prefer to shop elsewhere? Best Buy has the .

This is the current-generation Eero hardware. Instead of a base station and nodes, you now just have three nodes -- each with two Ethernet ports, great for adding things like smart-home hubs or media streamers.

Easy setup is a big part of the appeal: You just connect one of the nodes to your modem, fire up the Eero app and walk through a simple series of steps. Read CNET's Eero review to learn more, and to see why it easily made our list of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems.

I own any number of Echo devices, and I can't say I've ever bothered using one to control my Eero -- mostly because I don't need to. You could issue a command like, "Alexa, turn on the guest network," but mine is just on all the time. Indeed, once you have everything configured to your liking, there's a good chance you'll rarely, if ever, have to futz with the Eero again. That's certainly been the case for me.

So if you have Wi-Fi dead spots in your house or your router is more than 3-4 years old, this would make an ideal upgrade. And if $169 still feels pricey, consider this: Most mesh-network systems cost $400-$500 when they first hit the scene.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon shows all-new Eero Wi-Fi system

Read more: The best mesh Wi-Fi systems for 2020

Two great Bluetooth speakers priced at $10 or less

Mpow

On a recent episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast (see below), Dave Johnson and I talked about great Bluetooth speakers priced $40 or less. Ever wonder just how much less they can be? Amazon seller Patazon has two amazing answers to that question. (As always, both are for a limited time and while supplies last.)

First up: The when you clip the on-page $2-off coupon and then apply promo code HTTRHXRR at checkout.

This is a fully waterproof 10-watt speaker that can accompany you into the shower (it includes both a lanyard and a suction cup) or anywhere else. It promises up to 18 hours of play time on a charge and even has a microSD slot if you want to spin up tunes stored on a memory card.

Vtin

Next, the with promo code XQHBTCC9. (That's only for the blue model, and only from seller Patozon.) It's a 12-watt speaker that's water-resistant, with a battery good for up to 24 hours, according to Vtin.

The R4 has been around awhile; it always sells out quickly when there's a deal like this (though I've never seen it priced this low, FYI), and users always seem to be pretty happy with it.

Not every situation demands a premium speaker. If you just want to, say, listen to a podcast while gardening or have a bit a music in the background while you work, this is eight measly dollars and change well-spent.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.