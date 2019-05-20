Impossible Foods takes on sausage with Little Caesars

Impossible Foods

First the meatless Impossible Burger came to Burger King. Now there's Impossible Sausage at Little Caesars Pizza.

Impossible Foods, maker of the Impossible Burger, teamed up with Little Caesars to make an Impossible Supreme Pizza. Starting Monday, the pizza chain will offer the faux meat for $12 a pie at locations in Yakima, Washington; Ft. Meyers, Florida; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"Little Caesars has a long history of innovation aimed at providing our customers with value, quality, and convenience," said Little Caesar President and CEO David Scrivano in a statement Monday. "I'm confident that the Impossible Supreme Pizza will go down as one of the most surprising and satisfying menu sensations of 2019."

Impossible Foods made headlines in April when it teamed up with Burger King to make the Impossible Whopper.

Patrick O. Brown, Impossible Foods' CEO and founders, said in a release the company was approached by Little Caesars to create a pizza topping and after more than 50 prototypes, they got the Impossible Sausage.