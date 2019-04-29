Impossible Burger will be sold at Burger King nationwide this year

CNET

The Impossible Whopper could soon be headed to a Burger King near you.

The fast food chain plans to start selling the plant-based meat substitute, the Impossible Burger, nationwide by the end of the year, Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International said during its quarterly earnings Monday. The Impossible Whopper will first be sold in select cities "in the very near future" before expanding nationally, according to CNN.

"Burger fans prayed. Burger gods listened. The #impossiblewhopper will roll out to 7,200 @BurgerKing restaurants nationwide at the end of 2019," tweeted Rachel Konrad, a spokeswoman for Impossible Foods.

Burger fans prayed. Burger gods listened. The #impossiblewhopper will roll out to 7,200 @BurgerKing restaurants nationwide at the end of 2019. https://t.co/QMvcyblnuJ — rachelkonrad (@rachelkonrad) April 29, 2019

Burger King restaurants in the St. Louis area began selling the Impossible Whopper earlier this month. The plant-based patties are designed to look and taste similar to meat. The Impossible Whopper will include the same bun, cheese and condiments as a regular Whopper.

Impossible Burger and Burger King didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.