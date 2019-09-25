Impossible Burger hits select East Coast grocery stores

Impossible Foods

After launching in West Coast retail stores last week, Impossible Burgers heading East.

The plant-based protein substitute is hitting the East Coast retail scene in 12 oz. packages via Wegmans grocery stores as well as select Fairway Market stores in Manhattan, the company said Wednesday.

In total, Impossible Burgers will be available in 100 Wegmans stores in seven states, and two Fairway Market locations.

According to the release, the East Coast debut will quintuple the number of retail stores that sell the product. The company says to expect the Impossible Burgers in more retail stores in other regions in the future.