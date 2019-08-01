Impossible Burger coming to every Burger King next week as part of expansion

If you've been trying to get your hands on an Impossible Burger, finding the imitation beef patties might soon be a matter of simply heading to the grocery store -- or your local Burger King.

Impossible Foods, maker of the Impossible Burger, is partnering with food provider OSI Group to increase its manufacturing capabilities, starting next month, according to a statement Wednesday.

In addition, the Food and Drug Administration approved Impossible Foods' petition regarding the color additive it uses in its burger. The company also said the burgers will start rolling out to grocery stores in September.

And if you don't want to wait until they make it to your local market, the Impossible Whopper is coming to Burger King nationwide on Aug. 8, the chain said Thursday.