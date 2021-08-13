Impeachment: American Crime Story trailer relives Bill Clinton, Monica Lewinsky scandal

FX

The story of the intern and the president was one of the biggest scandals of the 1990s. New drama series Impeachment: American Crime Story relives that turbulent time, and the trailer offers your first look at Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton and Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton.

See how the cast re-create those famous faces in the trailer:

Impeachment: American Crime Story premieres on FX on Sept. 7 after inevitable pandemic delays, as well as criticism of original plans to air the show close to the 2020 presidential election.

This is the third season for the FX anthology series dramatizing infamous and salacious true crime cases. Season 1 covered the OJ Simpson trial, and season 2 the assassination of Gianni Versace. Season 3 is based on the book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President, written by Jeffrey Toobin.

In the miniseries, Sarah Paulson plays Linda Tripp, Lewinsky's co-worker who secretly recorded their telephone conversations. Billy Eichner plays Matt Drudge, whose Drudge Report website broke the story first, and Kathleen Turner plays judge Susan Webber Wright. Colin Hanks, Margo Martindale, Mira Sorvino and Annaleigh Ashford also star.

The scandal was explored in 2019 documentary series The Clinton Affair. Clinton himself discussed the subject in Hulu's 2020 documentary about his wife, Hillary, a former Secretary of State and the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate.