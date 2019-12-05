Imgur releases gaming-focused Melee app for iPhones

Imgur, the image website known best for being a hub for memes, released a new app filled with gaming content. Melee is available on iOS devices as of Thursday and will be chock full of pictures, gifs and videos of the most popular games. It will also contain news, esports events content and updates from popular streamers.
"We know that Imgurians are passionate about gaming," said Alan Schaaf, founder of Imgur, in a press release Thursday. "Gaming is one of the most popular topics on Imgur, with nearly half of our 300 million users following gaming-related tags. We believe that Melee will provide an even richer experience for our existing community of gamers, while also presenting an opportunity to attract new audiences across the globe."
App users will be able to follow game developers and individuals gamers to get the latest updates. There's also a ranking of the popular games on the app whether it's Fortnite or Modern Warfare.
Melee is available in the Apple App Store. An Android version will launch in early 2020.
Originally published on Dec. 5, 12:05 p.m. PT.
Update, 12:19 p.m. PT: Adds more background info.
