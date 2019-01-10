Add another player to growing field of streaming services.
IMDB is launching a free, ad-supported video service called Freedive, the company said Thursday.
It will be available via your computer, but also through Amazon's Fire TV devices. IMDB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.
"With the launch of IMDb Freedive, they can now also watch full-length movies and TV shows on IMDb and all Amazon Fire TV devices for free," said IMDB founder and CEO Col Needham in a statement.
Freedive is promising shows like Heroes, The Bachelor and Without a Trace, as well as movies like The Last Samurai, Memento, and Awakenings. It's available starting Thursday.
Discuss: IMDB's new streaming service FreeDive offers free movies, tv shows
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.