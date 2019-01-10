IMDB's new streaming service FreeDive offers free movies, tv shows

Sarah Tew/CNET

Add another player to growing field of streaming services.

IMDB is launching a free, ad-supported video service called Freedive, the company said Thursday.

It will be available via your computer, but also through Amazon's Fire TV devices. IMDB is a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon.

"With the launch of IMDb Freedive, they can now also watch full-length movies and TV shows on IMDb and all Amazon Fire TV devices for free," said IMDB founder and CEO Col Needham in a statement.

Freedive is promising shows like Heroes, The Bachelor and Without a Trace, as well as movies like The Last Samurai, Memento, and Awakenings. It's available starting Thursday.