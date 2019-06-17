IMDb

Move over, Netflix: Amazon's IMDb TV is stepping up its content game. The free streaming platform, formerly known as FreeDive, will triple its content selection to include thousands of hits like Captain Fantastic and La La Land, the company announced today.

IMDb TV recently brokered deals with studios such as Warner Bros., Sony Pictures Entertainment and MGM studios to bring more hits to the platform. Starting July 1, users can access Academy Award-winning titles such as Sense and Sensibility starring Emma Thompson and A Knight's Tale featuring Heath Ledger.

The platform will also extend its reach by launching in Europe later this year.

The movie, TV and celebrity site features content at no cost on the IMDb website and the Prime Video app. The channel is also available on Fire TV, a streaming platform with over 34 million active users across the globe.

Marc Whitten, vice president of Fire TV, said usage of free apps has grown by more than 300% in the last year. "Fire TV customers in the US have enjoyed IMDb TV since it launched earlier this year, and this free service had quickly become one of the top ad-supported apps on Fire TV."

Currently, the platform features a spectrum of content ranging from horror movies to family shows and even documentaries. Well-known series include Fringe, Kitchen Nightmares and The Bachelor.

IMDb TV did not immediately respond to request for comment.

