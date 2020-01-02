Images of rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leak ahead of CES 2020

TechTalkTV via 9to5Google

Just days before CES 2020 kicks off in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, multiple images of the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite phones have leaked online. According to a 9to5Google report Thursday, the more affordable phones could be announced during CES next week. The pictures show a more rounded screen, as well as a square-shaped rear camera module.

The rumored phone would be the younger sibling of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which launched in August for $949 and $1,099, respectively.

The new images -- which the report said came from TechTalkTV on Twitter -- also show all buttons on the right side of the phone, and a steel S-Pen which could have Bluetooth 5.0.

The leaked images follow two reported Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders appearing in December, which showed off some of its specs including the headphone jack that disappeared on the Galaxy Note 10.

According to a previous report from Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be more powerful than the Galaxy S10e, with 8GB of RAM, Android 10 and a Snapdragon 855 chip.

Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.