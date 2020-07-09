Images of new OnePlus Nord reportedly leak online

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

With just 12 days until OnePlus is expected to unveil its new smartphone, the Nord, images of the device appear to have leaked online.

Citing "renowned leakster" Evan Blass, the website XDA posted images of the front and back of the supposed Nord, showing it to be a slim, dark-rimmed device with two front-facing cameras and a vertical array of four rear-facing cameras on the back. That lines up with our own wishlist for the Nord, as well as with a report from AndroidCentral two days ago, which said the device would feature four cameras -- specifically, a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro module and a 2MP portrait lens.

We'll know for sure on July 21, when OnePlus unveils the device at an event you can stream using the OnePlus Nord AR App, available now for Android and iOS devices. Though pricing and specs are unknown, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau did say, in a video promoting the phone, that the Nord will be "below $500." The Nord is already available for preorder, as well.