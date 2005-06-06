Images: Mapping the human brain

IBM and Switzerland-based Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne have announced a joint initiative to create a model of the circuitry in the human neocortex, which is believed to be the center for higher cognitive functions. It is also the portion of the brain that evolved most recently and that is unique to mammals.

On its Web site, IBM notes that researchers can learn more about the morphology of the neocortex by inserting blue dye into each neuron. The image at right shows a fraction of the cells and connections within the neocortex's microcircuitry.

Credit: IBM