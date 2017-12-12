CNET también está disponible en español.

iMac Pro available Dec. 14

Apple says the new high-end all-in-one will go on sale on Thursday.

The new iMac Pro on display at WWDC 2017. 

 James Martin/CNET

First announced in June, the new iMac Pro will drop later this week.

Apple's website was updated Tuesday to give a release date: Dec. 14. 

"Pros love iMac," Apple says. "So when they asked us to build them a killer iMac, we went all in. And then we went way, way beyond, creating an iMac packed with the most staggeringly powerful collection of workstation-class graphics, processors, storage, memory and I/O of any Mac ever."

Specifically, the $4,999 all-in-one desktop computer will feature a pro-level Intel Xeon processor, up to 18 cores and AMD's Radeon Vega graphics. It'll have 128GB of RAM and up to 4TB of SSD storage. 

