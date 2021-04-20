The iMac is getting Touch ID for the first time, thanks to Apple's new Magic Keyboard

Apple

Apple Event

Through Apple's latest wireless keyboards, we'll soon be able to use Touch ID on desktop iMacs for the first time, Apple said Tuesday during its virtual Spring Loaded event. The company said its new Magic Keyboards with Touch ID capability will let users quickly change to a different user profile with the touch of a finger, and will also include the company's familiar Magic Trackpad feature. Apple also touted the security of its fingerprint data.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple debuts all-new colorful iMacs

"Wireless fingerprint data transmission is made possible by a secure processor in the keyword. It communicates directly with the secure enclave," the company said, "creating an encrypted channel to protect your fingerprint data from end to end."