iLuv Morning Call 2 for times only an alarm clock will do

While most people use their phone to wake them up these days, some still have use for an alarm clock. Especially for that handy snooze button. For these dozy souls, the iLuv Morning Call 2 is the company's most featured alarm clock yet.

It comes with a large LED display, a dual alarm clock, Bluetooth connectivity and FM radio (naturally). It also allows you to answer calls over Bluetooth via an integrated microphone and includes a USB port so you can charge your phone.

The iLuv Morning Call 2 is available now, direct from iLuv, for $40.