Ikea is selling solar batteries in the UK

Ikea

Ikea wants you to look on the sunny side.

The Swedish home furnishing retailer is entering the solar power storage market. It announced Tuesday that it is partnering with solar company Solarcentury to sell solar batteries to help UK homeowners save on electricity, an indication that power storage is becoming much more accessible.

The Ikea Solar Battery Storage starts at £3,000 (roughly US$3,970), or £5,000 (roughly $6,612) for homeowners who have solar panels already installed and want to add a battery. Solar panels and battery storage purchased together from Ikea starts at £6,925 (roughly $9,160), a sum homeowners can see saved in roughly 12 years, Ikea said.

"With energy bills already going up 15% this year, there's never been a better time for customers to take back control of their electricity bills and maximise their savings by switching to solar and solar storage," Ikea's Hege Saebjornsen said in a statement.