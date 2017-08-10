Ikea smart bulbs now work with Apple HomeKit

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Ikea's Tradfri smart bulbs are now compatible with Apple HomeKit which enable users to control their lights from within the Home app or via Siri voice control, according to reports.

According to 9to5Mac Ikea pushed through the update enabling HomeKit integration earlier today, but no official word as yet about Google Home or Amazon Alexa.

The company announced in May that its bulbs would be compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple HomeKit. The Ikea Tradfri product page now says: "Make sure that you have the latest upgrade of TRÅDFRI gateway to be able to connect it with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Home."

CNET's review of the Tradfri noted that the biggest drawback for the bulb kit was its lack of integration with smart home systems so hopefully the new found abilities will increase its usefulness somewhat.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.