Ikea smart bulbs now light up with Apple HomeKit

Ikea's smart home system just got a bit smarter, adding support for Apple HomeKit.

The Tradfri line of smart bulbs launched this summer without support for third-party standards, making it a bit basic in the opinion of our reviewer, compared to rivals such Philips Hue. But in a new update to the Tradfi app, it now integrates with HomeKit so you can control the bulbs using Apple's Home app.

Ikea has yet to give a date for when the promised Google Home integration will happen.