Ikea shows off its new lineup of furniture and gear for gamers

We've finally got a glimpse of Ikea's gaming gear, including chairs, desks and... a giant wooden hand.

Ikea's new "matchspel" gaming chair will be available globally in October.

 Ikea

Gamers are going to need to practice their Swedish. This month, we're finally getting a glimpse of furniture giant Ikea's new gaming gear collaboration with Asus's Republic of Gamers, which has launched in China and will be available globally in October. 

The new gaming collection includes more than 30 products for PC gamers. You'll find furniture like gaming desks and chairs, and a drawer unit, along with accessories, like mug holders, neck pillows, ring lights, and, for some reason, a a wooden hand (called the "lånespelare") that can sit on your desk and hold your headphones or cables. Prices will range depending on the product family. 

Ikea first announced the gaming collection in September.