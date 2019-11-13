Ikea launches a new $10 smart bulb

Ikea

Ikea has added another affordable smart light bulb to its smart home offerings, with the retro brown glass bulb available for $9.99. The 250-lumen wireless dimmable product "resembles old light bulbs with filaments, tinted clear glass and warm light," Ikea said, as reported earlier Wednesday by 9to5Toys. The Trådfri remote control is sold separately for $15.99.

Ikea announced its smart home lineup in 2017, including light bulbs, light panels, cabinet lights and accessories, like a remote control, a motion sensor and a router gateway.

It now has more than 10 different smart light bulbs of all different shapes and sizes, ranging from $8.99 to $19.99 in price. The top-end model lets you switch between nine different colors, with Ikea also selling the bulbs in various bundles with its gateway, dimmer switch, motion sensors and remote control. The Trådfri remote can control up to 10 LED bulbs.

Ikea's Fyrtur smart blinds are also now available, after being delayed from their previous scheduled launch in April for firmware improvements. The window blinds let you wirelessly control their height with an included remote and the Trådfri smart home app, as well as through voice controls via Google Home. Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa support will be added later, Ikea says.

The blinds are priced at $149 for the 30x76-inch option, and $154 for the 32x76-inch model.