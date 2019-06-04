Ikea is making weird ergonomic accessories for gamers

Ikea

A supportive wristband. Keycaps. And something called a mouse "bungee." Those are the first three products launching in Ikea's new line of 3D-printed accessories for gamers.

Released under the "Uppkoppla" label, the products are designed to improve gamers' ergonomic experience. Uppkoppla is apparently based on a Swedish word, uppkopplad, that means "connected" or "online."

Pricing is not yet available, but Ikea says it plans to start selling the products through its app in 2020. The company will show off the new prototypes at its Democratic Design Days event later this month.

The accessories are the first products of Ikea's partnership with UNYQ, a design company that specializes in "customized 3D-printed medical wearables," and Area Academy, a Swedish e-sports school. The partnership has also created other prototypes including desk supports, chairs and tables. Ikea doesn't currently sell any furniture that's explicitly designed for gamers, though it has curated a small collection of desks, chairs and accessories it says could be used to create a "gaming space."

The Uppkoppla project isn't the furniture manufacturer's first foray into the world of gaming (or its first project with UNYQ). Last year, Quartz reported that the companies were jointly developing an ergonomic chair engineered specifically for gamers who spend long hours sitting. The "Ubik" chair isn't on Ikea's site yet, and the company hasn't announced availability or pricing for it.

