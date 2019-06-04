CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wearable Tech

Ikea is making weird ergonomic accessories for gamers

The new Uppkoppla line is designed to make gaming more comfortable.

538942

Ikea's 3D-printed wrist support for gamers.

 Ikea

A supportive wristband. Keycaps. And something called a mouse "bungee." Those are the first three products launching in Ikea's new line of 3D-printed accessories for gamers. 

Released under the "Uppkoppla" label, the products are designed to improve gamers' ergonomic experience. Uppkoppla is apparently based on a Swedish word, uppkopplad, that means "connected" or "online." 

Pricing is not yet available, but Ikea says it plans to start selling the products through its app in 2020. The company will show off the new prototypes at its Democratic Design Days event later this month. 

View this post on Instagram

UNYQ is pleased to announce the launch of three new personalised products for the global gaming community in collaboration with the Swedish furniture giant IKEA. The products are part of IKEA and UNYQ’s broader collection titled UPPKOPPLA, meaning ‘online’, and will comprise a series of products to improve the gaming experience and surrounding life at home. UNYQ unveiled these new products today at IKEA’s annual Democratic Design Day in Älmhult, southern Sweden. There are an estimated 2.2 billion gamers around the world playing for a total of 14 billion hours per week. Gamers spend a large portion of their time online, sitting for hours on end, which can lead to massive physical strain on the body. Drawing on the expertise and input of Area Academy, an educational e-sport company with a thorough understanding of the unique wants and needs of gamers, UNYQ and IKEA identified an opportunity to create products which are not only functional, customised and design driven, but also offer ergonomic benefits. Personalize. Protect. Improve. Your new skin in the game Available 2020. #ikeatoday #ikeaddd2019 #ikea ##likenoother #unique #gamingsetup #ergonomics #respawn #itsallaboutyou @carbon @areaacademy

A post shared by UNYQ (@unyq) on

The accessories are the first products of Ikea's partnership with UNYQ, a design company that specializes in "customized 3D-printed medical wearables," and Area Academy, a Swedish e-sports school. The partnership has also created other prototypes including desk supports, chairs and tables. Ikea doesn't currently sell any furniture that's explicitly designed for gamers, though it has curated a small collection of desks, chairs and accessories it says could be used to create a "gaming space."

538943

A mouse "bungee" designed to keep cables clear of your gaming space.

 Ikea

The Uppkoppla project isn't the furniture manufacturer's first foray into the world of gaming (or its first project with UNYQ). Last year, Quartz reported that the companies were jointly developing an ergonomic chair engineered specifically for gamers who spend long hours sitting. The "Ubik" chair isn't on Ikea's site yet, and the company hasn't announced availability or pricing for it.

538944

Ikea's 3D printed key caps that are "soft, pliable and vented."

 Ikea

Apple Watch Series 4 or Series 3: Which one should you buy?

Fitbit Versa review: Giving Apple Watch a run for its money: After a month with the Fitbit Versa, we're looking past its limitations and finding there's still a lot to love.

Next Article: Apple WWDC 2019: iOS 13 dark mode, Mac Pro, MacOS 10.15 and everything Apple just announced