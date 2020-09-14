Ikea is making affordable gaming furniture with Asus ROG

Dave Rushen/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ikea on Monday revealed that it's partnered with Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) to make a new range of affordable gaming furniture and accessories. The range will consist of about 30 products, but the Swedish company doesn't specify what they'll be.

They'll launch in China next February, and in other markets next October.

"With years of experience delivering innovative gaming solutions to gamers, ROG has a strong understanding of the gaming community," Kris Huang, the general manager of Asus' gaming gear and accessories arm, said in a release.