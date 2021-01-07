Ikea creates mock PS5, Xbox Series X consoles to help shoppers

Dan Ackerman/CNET

When the PS5 and Xbox Series X were unveiled last year, gamers were astounded by their size. Comparing Sony's console to household items became a social media trend, while CNET's Dan Ackerman brought life-size mockups into his local Ikea to see how they fit into various cabinets.

The Swedish furniture seller understood the challenges people face with the next-gen consoles and created its own mock console units so you can see how they fit in various cabinets, as noted by one Reddit user.

"Which Ikea media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, game console?" reads the copy on the side of the fake PS5.

It's poking fun at Sony's massive PS5, but these mock consoles would be super useful when picking out cabinets. The PS5 in particular is so tall -- just over 15 inches high -- that you'll have to choose wisely.

The company confirmed to CNET that shots were taken in its Schaumburg, Illinois, store.

"The store team saw the need to demonstrate how the newest generation of gaming consoles can fit into IKEA storage units, and three of our co-workers came together to make the mock consoles come to life," a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.