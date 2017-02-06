Satirical Ikea border wall would save President Trump billions

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Next time the United States swings by Ikea for a couch and some candles, it might want to pick up a ready-made, easy-to-assemble border wall.

Estimates suggest the kind of wall President Donald Trump proposes for the US-Mexican border would cost between $15 and $25 billion. The fake Ikea "Börder Wåll" proposed by German satirical site The Postillon costs a far more affordable $9 billion. Plus, there's the convenience of being able to toss the unassembled structure into a the back of a truck -- or 50.

The wall is primarily made of pressboard, with a birch effect, and can be assembled with the help of a hex key -- plus more than 300,000 coils of barbed wire and more than 5.5 million screws, according to the fake ad for the massive imaginary barrier.

"A 12,000-page instruction manual with easy-to-understand pictures makes construction child's play - as long as there is not a single screw missing," The Postillon says.

The basic model of the "Börder Wåll" stands 33 feet (10 meters) tall and stretches 1,954 miles (3,144 kilometers), although in typical Ikea style, the height and length can be customized as needed.

Ikea spokesperson Mona Liss confirmed that Ikea was not involved in any way with the creation of the "Börder Wåll."

Within a week of Inauguration Day, Trump reiterated his plans to build a "impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful, southern border wall" along the Unites States' southern border with Mexico. At the end of January, he said construction of the wall will begin "in months."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who spent the weekend being lampooned on "Saturday Night Live," says President Trump is currently inspecting the Ikea offer, according to The Postillon. Spicer did not say whether Trump is considering any other Ikea items for his new home.

