Ikea apparently has mock PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles to help shoppers

Dan Ackerman/CNET

When the PS5 and Xbox Series X revealed last year, gamers were blown away by their size -- comparing Sony's console to household items became a social media trend, while CNET's Dan Ackerman brought life-size mockups of Microsoft's devices into his local Ikea to see how they fit into various cabinets.

It seems that the Swedish furniture seller understood the challenges people faced with the next-gen consoles and created its own mock console units so you can see how they fit in various cabinets, according to one Reddit user.

"Which IKEA media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, game console?" reads the copy on the side of the fake PS5.

It's poking fun at the massive PS5, but these mock consoles would be super useful when picking out cabinets -- the PS5 in particular is so huge that you'll have to choose wisely.

Ikea didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.