Ikea and Sonos give sneak peek of Symfonisk Wi-Fi bookshelf speaker

Ikea

Ahead of schedule, Ikea revealed its newest collaboration with Sonos: the Wi-Fi bookshelf speaker, winner of the Red Dot Design award. The speaker is part of the Symfonisk product range is expected to be available in August. The companies announced the speaker prototype last summer.

Pictures show that the speaker can rest vertically or horizontally (like a book) and that it includes simple controls like Play/Pause and volume. The Sonos and Ikea logos sit discreetly at the top, parallel to the playback controls. The companies are promoting the speaker in black, but it might sell in different colors.

The device is expected to cost about the same as the Sonos One, so less than $263.

The companies weren't immediately available for comment, but Sonos CEO Patrick Spence told Pocket-Lint that the Symfonisk range will provide a feeling of the Sonos experience and be controlled via the Sonos app.

