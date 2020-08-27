Ikea and Lego's new collaboration just clicks

Ikea

Ikea and Lego have teamed up to create a storage system called Bygglek that also serves as a play structure. The new collection consists of storage boxes with Lego studs and a special Lego brick set, according to a Thursday release from Ikea.

Bygglek is designed to encourage play while also tapping into a need for storage (and likely a desire to avoid stepping on Legos). It'll roll out at Ikea stores throughout Europe (except Russia) and North America starting Oct. 1, and will be available worldwide later this year.

"Where adults often see mess, children see a stimulating creative environment, and Bygglek will help bridge the gap between these two views to ensure more creative play in homes around the world," Andreas Fredriksson, designer at Ikea of Sweden, said in the release. "Plus, the Bygglek collection match perfectly with other Ikea products, making it possible to have your children's creativity becoming a nice and unique piece of decoration at home."

The Bygglek range of products includes one set of three small boxes and two sets of bigger boxes, as well as a set of Lego bricks. Bygglek is compatible with existing Lego pieces. Prices begin at $9.99 for the set of small boxes and go up to $14.99 for the biggest box, according to Fast Company.