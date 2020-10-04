Ignite your kid's love of programming for 50% off at codeSpark

codeSpark

It's true that it's almost never too early to help your kids learn to code. codeSpark is an app that teaches the rudiments of programming to kids starting as young as 5 years old, thanks to a wealth of games and activities that don't even require reading skills. For the month of October, you can start a -- when you use promo code TREAT50.

codeSpark is available for Android and iOS devices and plays great on a tablet, but you can also sign into the academy in any web browser. It includes over 1,000 activities, and every game teaches fundamental coding concepts, which can help them grasp the logic of programming, math and reading skills. codeSpark says that the activities have been carefully designed with gender-neutral characters and an interface that doesn't require any reading, so it's great even for very young kids.

As they progress, kids can use codeSpark Academy to design and build their own interactive games that they can play and share with others. And you get regular email updates that keep you informed about what your kids have done and what skills they're learning.

October is a good time to sign up for a trial. Not only is the first month just $5, but there are special Halloween-themed activities sprinkled through the app as well.

