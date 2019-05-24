CNET también está disponible en español.

iFixit MacBook Pro teardown reveals what Apple changed in the new keyboard

The tweaks may be small, but do they finally solve the MacBook's keyboard?

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Touch bar

Apple's MacBook keyboards recently got an update. Thanks to iFixit, we now are starting to find out what Apple changed.

 Sarah Tew

When Apple redesigned its controversial MacBook Pro keyboard this week the company was light on details, promising that there was a new material to help alleviate the problem of double-presses but still not providing specifics. 

After a new teardown published Friday by iFixit, however, some of those details are now coming to light. 

According to the site, Apple appears to have changed the transparent switch-cover material that is underneath each key and helps protect against "contaminants." iFixit also thinks that the "metal dome" -- what gets pushed down when you press a key, then pops back up when you release -- also may have been changed, but it is less certain of that switch.

iFixit MacBook Pro 2019 teardown keys

The 2018 MacBook Pro transparent switch cover, left, next to the clearer 2019 MacBook Pro switch cover. 

 iFixit

iFixit notes that while it has confirmed some of Apple's changes, it still isn't sure exactly what problem the company was trying to solve with the new material. 

In addition to the problem of double-presses, Apple's recent MacBook keyboards have been dogged by complaints of sticky keys and some keystrokes not registering at all. 

More MacBook Pro: Apple's MacBook Pro update gets a fresh keyboard and new Intel 8-core processors

In addition to rolling out the new keyboard on new, higher-end MacBook Pros Apple announced Tuesday that it would be offering free repairs for all MacBooks with the keyboards -- which first appeared on 2015's MacBook -- in its Apple Stores and authorized service providers. The company is even including its latest MacBook Pros in the replacement program, which it says will also now be quicker. 

Apple did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment. 

