iFixit MacBook Pro teardown reveals what Apple changed in the new keyboard

When Apple redesigned its controversial MacBook Pro keyboard this week the company was light on details, promising that there was a new material to help alleviate the problem of double-presses but still not providing specifics.

After a new teardown published Friday by iFixit, however, some of those details are now coming to light.

According to the site, Apple appears to have changed the transparent switch-cover material that is underneath each key and helps protect against "contaminants." iFixit also thinks that the "metal dome" -- what gets pushed down when you press a key, then pops back up when you release -- also may have been changed, but it is less certain of that switch.

iFixit notes that while it has confirmed some of Apple's changes, it still isn't sure exactly what problem the company was trying to solve with the new material.

In addition to the problem of double-presses, Apple's recent MacBook keyboards have been dogged by complaints of sticky keys and some keystrokes not registering at all.

In addition to rolling out the new keyboard on new, higher-end MacBook Pros Apple announced Tuesday that it would be offering free repairs for all MacBooks with the keyboards -- which first appeared on 2015's MacBook -- in its Apple Stores and authorized service providers. The company is even including its latest MacBook Pros in the replacement program, which it says will also now be quicker.

Apple did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.

