iFixit teardown reveals Samsung's Galaxy Buds are 'somewhat repairable'

Good news, Samsung's new earbuds may be fixable.
iFixit, a global organization of tinkerers, said in a teardown blog post Tuesday that its fixers have successfully taken apart Samsung's Galaxy earbuds and found them "somewhat repairable." iFixit does teardowns to examine devices' repairability and components.
"So, we're excited to report that after squeezing our way into the Galaxy Buds, we found a glimmer of hope: It seems Samsung has summoned the repairability gods and granted us some wireless earbuds that aren't disposable," Craig Lloyd, a staff writer at iFixit, said in the post. "They aren't held together by gobs of glue, and actually contain replaceable batteries -- we were able to disassemble them and put them back together without too much fuss."
Lloyd explained that some other earbuds are disposable because the batteries can't be replaced and most of the parts are held together with glue. Samsung's Galaxy earbuds, on the other hand, are held together with clips and contain the replaceable batteries.
Samsung didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
